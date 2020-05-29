Essential reporting in volatile times.

WALTER MICHAEL CARTER, 57, a longtime resident of Lugoff, S.C., died in Barboursville May 20, 2020. He was born Aug. 1, 1962, in Frankfort, Germany, the fourth son of the late Lt. Col. Walter Carl Carter Jr. and Jerry Ann Hudgins Carter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Fulton and Lettey (Johnson) Hudgins; his paternal grandmother, Ammie (Janey) Carter Stevens; two brothers, David Brent and Drew Allen Carter; and his stepdaughter, Kelly Church. He is survived by his sister, Marsha Carter George, Charleston, W.Va.; his eldest brother, Dr. Mark Stephen Carter (Donna) of Lugoff, S.C.; nieces, Brittany Carter, Lugoff, S.C., Jennifer Carter Saunders (Jeff) of Charleston, S.C., Sarah George Poe (Adam) of Urbandale, IA, Rebekah George Buckner (Andy) of Charleston, W.Va.; nephews, Jason Carter (Stephanie) of Export, Pa., Ronnie Clagg (Julie) of Hurricane, W.Va., Chris (Erin) of Barboursville and Andrew (Hannah) of Milton; two step-grandsons, Jordan and Aaron Shull of Milton; an uncle, Bruce (Sallie) Carter of Milton; three aunts, Gloria Woodd, Peru, Ind., Phyllis Chavez, N.M., and Betty Hendricks of Hopkinsville, Ky. He also has several great-nieces and great-nephews. Mike was a longtime presence on Main Street, Milton, first as an employee and then as proprietor of The Colonel’s Inn Restaurant until its closing in 2002. He was a disabled Army veteran, and he had a long-held desire to help homeless veterans. There will be no service at his request; burial will be at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery. The family asks that in lieu of flowers that you consider donating to a homeless veterans organization instead.

