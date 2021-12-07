WALTER "SKIP" PRATT, 86, of Branchland, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 4, 2021. He leaves behind his three children, Cathy Pratt with whom he shared his home, Danny and Elecha Pratt; granddaughter, Kari Pratt, Robert Pratt and family. He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-one years, Lenore Beckett Pratt; his sister, Sharon Richmond; and brother, Sherrill Pratt. He was a member of Mount Moriah United Baptist Church. He loved the Lord, reading his Bible, being with his family and his cat, Sully. Graveside services will be conducted at noon Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Enon Cemetery, with Pastor Steve Johnson officiating. Family asks that masks be worn due to COVID. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7 

