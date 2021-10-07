WANDA JANE HENSLEY, 86, of Milton, W.Va., loving wife and mother, went home to be with the Lord on October 4, 2021. She was born October 14, 1934, in Milton, W.Va., a daughter of the late Creth C. Chapman and Cecilia Sovine Chapman. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Martha Chapman, Evelyn (Herbert) Pullen, Ida (Leonard) Eves, Harold “Buck” (Emma) Chapman, Charles (Carol) Chapman and Freeda Chapman. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Carlos Hensley; one daughter, Amy Hensley (Robert) Leslie; brother, Donald C. (Freda) Chapman; sister, Dorothy Chapman; special niece, Linda Morgan; a host of nieces and nephews; and her two cats, Oscar and Daisy. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, October 8, 2021, at Milton Baptist Church by Pastor Allen Stewart. Entombment will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

