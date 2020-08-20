Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


WANDA JEAN CRAFT, 72, of Huntington, W.Va., went home to be with her Lord on Monday, August 17, 2020. She was born on February 26, 1948, in Benson, Minn., a daughter of the late Ralph and Nola Norby Schliep. She is survived by her husband, Johnnie Wayne Craft; one son, David Craft (Terri); one brother, Russell Schliep (Eva); nine grandchildren, Kayla Smith, Brandon Smith, Johnathan Smith, Gary Smith, Adriaunna Craft, Paul Coffey, Brantley Coffey, Makayla Craft and Janice Craft; four great-grandchildren, Nevaeh Craft, Aaliyah Smith and two babies; special friend, Malinda Jarvis. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Rev. Ed Caldwell and Pastor Rob Bellotte officiating. Burial will follow in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock, W.Va. Friends may visit from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.