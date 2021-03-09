WANDA L. RAYBURN THOMPSON, 74, of Huntington, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Ronald Chapman. Burial will be in Union Ridge Cemetery. She was born June 2, 1946, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Carl E. and Aline Shaw Rayburn Sr. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Dewey Rayburn; two sisters, Genevieve Vickers and Dorothy Abbott; and one great-grandson, Leland Loper. She is survived by two daughters, Virginia Adkins of Huntington and Diana and Lloyd Haddox of Kingston, Ohio; two sons, David and Trish Thompson of Huntington and Walter Everett and Tonya Thompson of Huntington; two sisters, Emma Marshall of Chillicothe, Ohio, and Glenna Dean of Wayne; one brother, Carl Everett Rayburn Jr. of Huntington; 13 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

