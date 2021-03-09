WANDA L. RAYBURN THOMPSON, 74, of Huntington, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Ronald Chapman. Burial will be in Union Ridge Cemetery. She was born June 2, 1946, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Carl E. and Aline Shaw Rayburn Sr. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Dewey Rayburn; two sisters, Genevieve Vickers and Dorothy Abbott; and one great-grandson, Leland Loper. She is survived by two daughters, Virginia Adkins of Huntington and Diana and Lloyd Haddox of Kingston, Ohio; two sons, David and Trish Thompson of Huntington and Walter Everett and Tonya Thompson of Huntington; two sisters, Emma Marshall of Chillicothe, Ohio, and Glenna Dean of Wayne; one brother, Carl Everett Rayburn Jr. of Huntington; 13 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- New Hatfield-McCoy trails set to open March 1
- Man sentenced on charges in relation to death of Huntington teen
- Ohio River crests at highest level since 1997
- Cabell BOE votes to build Meadows Elementary in new location
- Justice income tax plan proposes big cuts, tax hikes
- Beloved photographer Sanborn dead from cancer
- Muncy hits milestone, Tolsia upsets Spring Valley 73-65
- DREMA GAIL PENNINGTON "JEWELESTER"
- Future of Huntington Fire Department celebrated with new members
- Huntington restaurant has alcohol license suspended
Images
Collections
- Photos: Area flooding
- Photos: Axe-throwing competition at Tickers & Timbers
- Photos: Areas around Cabell County experience flooding
- Photos: Firefighters battle vehicle fire at River City Subaru
- Photos: Area continues to deal with flooding
- Photos: Friends of the Cabell County Public Library Used Book Sale
- Photos: Magic and comedy dinner in Milton
- Photos: Little Victories’ Clean the Shelter Day
- Photos: Huntington vs. University, girls basketball
- Photos: Marshall vs. Morehead State, baseball