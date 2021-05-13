WANDA LOU PAUL, 73, of Snellville, Ga., formerly of Barboursville, W.Va., died Friday, May 7, 2021. Wanda is the daughter of the late Clyde Paul and Sylvia McCoy Paul of Barboursville. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Mt. Moriah Baptist Cemetery in Hurricane, W.Va. She was preceded in death by two children, Roxanna Nona Akers and Paul David Akers. She is survived by one daughter, Andrea Akers Barker of Snellville, Ga.; two grandsons, Alexander Akers of Lawrenceville, Ga., and Andrew Akers of Flowery Branch, Ga.; six great-grandchildren; one sister, Susie Marra of Buford, Ga.; and three brothers, Homer Paul of Barboursville, George Paul of Ashland and Bob Paul of Huntington. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

