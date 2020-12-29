WANDEL CREMEANS, 89, of Culloden, W.Va., passed away December 25, 2020, at home. He was born February 11, 1931, in Branchland, W.Va., a son of the late Sanford and Ollie Gue Cremeans. Wandel was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Korean Conflict, and was retired from C&O Railroad after 41 years of service. He was also preceded in death by his twin brother, Wendel Cremeans; sisters, Verna Peyton, Deloris Bailey, Odessa Kinder and Doris Cremeans; and son, Wandel Wayne Cremeans. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Dianna Plumley Cremeans; two daughters, Lisa Dawn Cremeans (Holli McComas) of Salt Rock and Wanda Sue Cremeans (David Holley) of Milton; son, David Plumley; daughter-in-law, Dwana Cremeans of Culloden; sisters, Odeline Winters, Wilmerine Williamson, Brenda Davis and Arbra Diamond; special brother-in-law, Ronnie Davis; special sister-in-law, Glenna Cremeans; four grandchildren, Joshua (Sarah) Cremeans, Cody Cremeans, Linda (Chad) McKendree, Joshua (Jennifer) Starkey; five great-grandchildren, Sutton Cremeans, Tyler France, Dylan, Drake and Chandler Starkey; several nieces and nephews who loved him very much, especially Cathy Cyfers, who came to visit him all the time. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Joey Adkins and Rev. John Hathaway. Burial will be in Green Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

