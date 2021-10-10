WARREN SPERRY, 89, of Huntington, passed away October 8, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born April 15, 1932, in Boyd County, Ky., son of the late Drufus and Nellie Wilson Sperry. He was also preceded in death by sisters, Janet Sperry, Betty Sperry Church, Mary Sperry West, Joyce Sperry West, Lucy Sperry Black, Juanita Sperry Bluebaum; and brothers, Drufus Sperry Jr., Luther Sperry, William Harry Sperry and Thomas David Sperry. He is survived by his wife, Emma Tooley Sperry; two daughters, Judy Lynn (David) Conley of Ashland, Ky., and Brenda Kay (Don) Brown of Catlettsburg, Ky.; two sons, Randall Scott (Kelly) Sperry of Ashland, Ky., and Warren Keith (Susan) Sperry of Columbus, Ohio; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, October 11, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

