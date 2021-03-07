WELZA “JUNIOR” BYRD, 89, of Ona, husband of Betty Miller Byrd, passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021. He was born September 12, 1931, a son of the late Welza and Lesta Wentz Byrd. He was raised from the age of five by Lula Jefferson and her two sons, Sam and Fred Jefferson. He is also preceded in death by two sisters, Hazel Hutchinson and Ruby Reynolds; half-sister, Martha Byrd; one half-brother, Bill Byrd; one sister-in-law, Vada Diehl; and two brothers-in-law, Gene Diehl and Billie Gillispie. Junior retired from Imperial Bedding and after retirement he worked at McDonald’s for three years. He loved all the kids, and they loved him, too. He was a member of Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church. In addition to his loving wife of 59 years, he is survived by one half-sister, Estella Byrd of Huntington; brother-in-law, James Miller (Charlotte); two sisters-in-law, Nellie Gillispie and Patty Miller; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Dr. Ralph Stevens, his staff and Stacie Coger for taking care of Junior and also to everyone who has helped with his care. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Greg Lunsford officiating. Burial will follow in the Arthur Cemetery, Ona. Friends may visit from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

