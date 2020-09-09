Essential reporting in volatile times.

WILBUR THOMAS MAYNARD, 85, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Green Valley Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va., by Pastor Richard Maynard and Pastor Delbert Dixon. He was born January 2, 1935, in Lavalette, W.Va., a son of the late Thomas and Sena Maynard. He was a retired veteran of the U.S. Army and carpenter for Chandler’s Plywood Products. He was a Deacon for many years at First Huntington Christian Baptist. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Curtis Maynard and Kenner Maynard, and two sisters, Bertice Campbell and Alma Keeney. He is survived by his wife, Allene Childers Maynard; four sisters, Edna Faulkner of Florida, Flo Bohannon of North Carolina, Bobbie Stone of Florida and Avanelle Roach of Florida; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be private. Please respect social distancing and mask guidelines at the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

