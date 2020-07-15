Essential reporting in volatile times.

WILLA SUE LUSHER RAY, 88, of Barboursville, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020. She was born May 12, 1932, in Midkiff, W.Va., a daughter of the late Luther Wright and Bernice Porter Lusher. A 1949 graduate of Barboursville High School, she also attended Huntington School of Business. She worked in Communications at St. Mary’s Medical Center for the past 30 years and was informally referred to by many as “the voice of St. Mary’s.” Prior to her work at St. Mary’s, Sue was also employed in the insurance industry by the Marine Office of the America Corporation. She was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Sue was a fiercely independent and loving person with a strong maternal generosity. She was loved by many. Known to her family by the nickname Pet, she was preceded in death by one brother, Byron “Corkey” Lusher, and one sister, Johnny Patterson. She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Joshua Scott and Rhenda “Jenny” Ray of Circleville, Ohio. Visitation will be Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. In respect for the safety of all attendees, masks are required at the visitation. Funeral and burial services will be private. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the Center for Organ and Recovery Education (www.core.org).

