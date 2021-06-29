WILLARD B. JEFFERS, 75, of Lesage, W.Va., went to be with his Heavenly Father on June 27, 2021, at home with family and hospice care. He was born August 16, 1945, in Glenwood, W.Va. He was a member of Moore’s Chapel Church. He is preceded in death by one son, Jimmy Jeffers. He is survived by his wife, Carlene Jeffers; son, Mike Jeffers (Mary Litchfield); stepson, Kevin Hughes (Lisa); stepdaughter, Kellie Poore (Robbie); granddaughter, Karley Jeffers; three stepgrandsons, Nick Hughes, Cole Poore and Chase Poore; brother, Sam Jeffers. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Charlie Langdon officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Friends may visit from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

