WILLARD HENRY VARJU, 65, of Glenwood, W.Va., passed away December 20, 2020, at Prestonsburg Health Care Center. He was born November 26, 1955, a son of the late William and Anna Margaret Crawford Varju. He retired from the VA Regional Office in Huntington. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Otto Smith, and sister, Margaret Harmon. He is survived by his ex-wife, Martha Adkins; stepchildren, Mike Elkins and his companion Crystal, Jason (Stephanie) Elkins; four special grandsons, Andy Martin, Brice Elkins, Jason Elkins and Grayson Elkins; one sister, Sandra Marcum; three brothers, William Varju, Wayne Varju and Michael Varju; one special niece, Raven (Bill) Stevens; and several nieces and nephews. There will be no services. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting with arrangements.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.