WILLIAM A. “Buzz” CASHION SR., 88, of Barboursville, passed away June 25, 2021. He was born December 12, 1932, in Sikeston, Mo. He was retired from the US Corps of Engineers after 43 years of service. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Cashion. He is survived by his sons and daughter-in-law, William A. “Buzzy” Cashion, and his wife, Tammy “Peg,” and Stephen Cashion, all of Barboursville; Amber “Sis” Williams; grandchildren, Tyler Brent and Tiffany Dawn Cashion; and great-grandchild, Aiden Glover. All services will be private. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day's publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
