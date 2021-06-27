WILLIAM A. “Buzz” CASHION SR., 88, of Barboursville, passed away June 25, 2021. He was born December 12, 1932, in Sikeston, Mo. He was retired from the US Corps of Engineers after 43 years of service. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Cashion. He is survived by his sons and daughter-in-law, William A. “Buzzy” Cashion, and his wife, Tammy “Peg,” and Stephen Cashion, all of Barboursville; Amber “Sis” Williams; grandchildren, Tyler Brent and Tiffany Dawn Cashion; and great-grandchild, Aiden Glover. All services will be private. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

