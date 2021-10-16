WILLIAM ANDREW HOLLEY II, age 52, of Barboursville, West Virginia, passed away on September 4, 2021. Born in Huntington, he was the son of William Andrew Holley and Ella Mae Farris. William enjoyed operating heavy machinery. He was an avid hunter and a car enthusiast. Survivors include his mother, Ella Mae Farris; father, William Andrew Holley; sons, Billy Holley, Austen Ethan Holley; brothers, Travis Holley and Shannon McGhee. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. “No farewell words were spoken; there was no time to say goodbye. You were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why.” Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

