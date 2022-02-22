WILLIAM CHARLES CURRY, 70, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022. Graveside services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Woodmere Memorial Park Abbey of Peace Mausoleum by Pastor Tony Mays. He was born January 14, 1952, in Huntington, a son of the late Charles and Virginia Saxton Curry. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Daune René Curry; and one sister, Sandra White. He is survived by his sisters, Anita Ellis and Judy Butcher; grandchildren, Lexey and William; and his significant other, Carol Mills. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

