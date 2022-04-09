WILLIAM DANIEL RAY, 86 years old, of Barboursville, died in the evening of April 6, 2022. Coach “Bill Dan” leaves his wonderful wife of 66 years, Patricia “Pat” Chaffin Ray, daughters, Irene “Toodie” Ray and Jessica Beth Ray, grandchildren, Ian Marshall Thomas and Morgan Hope Thomas, daughter-in-law, Donna Earles and Jessica’s partner Cat Chartier, a sister, Patty Ann Schultze, a special nephew who has devoted many hours of help to both of my parents, Billy Jack Chaffin II, his girlfriend, Jennifer Beasley, many nieces and nephews, and longtime friends, Vernon Howell and Fred Reger. He was preceded in death by his beloved son, William Daniel “Danny” Ray II, parents, Hester Bede Faulkner and Lovett B. Ray, brother, Frank D. Ray, and sister, Peg Roberson, parents-in-law, Irene Chaffin and Jessie Chaffin, brothers-in-law, Pete Roberson, Donald “Pinner” Chaffin, Tony Chaffin and Billy Jack Chaffin, sisters-in-law, Joyce Lucille Chaffin and Judy Chaffin, and nephews, Jeff Ray and Bruce Chaffin. In addition to his large and loving family, Bill Dan loved his job. He taught and coached for 39 years at Barboursville High School and Cabell Midland High School. Thousands of Cabell County’s residents learned to drive by his side, and he coached nearly every sport offered — wrestling, baseball, track, football and basketball. In 1975, he led the Pirates to win the West Virginia AAA State Basketball Championship, the first and only trip to that court for the school. He was also included in the Hall of Fame for West Virginia’s High School Basketball Coaches. He graduated from and played football for Barboursville High School and Marshall University. He was an avid outdoorsman and a master gardener. He loved hunting, or mostly “running the dogs,” and fishing, especially with Jessica. Bill Dan loved the mountains and the beach. His vegetable gardens were known far and wide, feeding our family and friends in abundance; you couldn’t find a more vibrant stripe tomato or a tastier bushel of beans. He will be remembered and missed by many. We are glad he rests in peace. There will be a remembrance and celebration of life on Sunday, April 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville. The family asks that attendees wear masks. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
