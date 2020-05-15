Essential reporting in volatile times.

WILLIAM DAVID ELLIS, 64, of Lesage, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born February 18, 1956, in Huntington, a son of the late Clovis and Lillian Lucas. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from the Division of Highways with over 20 years of service. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one son, Brandon Scott Ellis. He is survived by his wife, Debra Abbott Ellis; three daughters and sons-in-law, Augusta Dawn and Greg Baker of Huntington, Danielle Perry of Barboursville and Christina and Chris Copley of North Carolina; two sons and daughters-in-law, Douglas and Michelle Cardwell of Warren, Ohio, and Nathan and Magan Ellis of Ona; two sisters, Sandy Armstrong of Chesapeake, Ohio, and Phyllis Pauley of Huntington; one brother, Gordon Adkins of Chesapeake, Ohio; 14 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Please respect social distancing during visitation and funeral services. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Tom Hastie. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

