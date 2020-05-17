Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


WILLIAM E. “SONNY” ELLIS, 73, of Ona, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, by Minister Danny Evans. He was born January 29, 1947, a son of the late Billy E. Ellis and Anna L. Argabrite Ellis. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during Vietnam. He is survived by one brother, Gary L. (Beth) Ellis of Huntington, and nephew, Zachary M. Ellis of Huntington; his devoted companion of many years, Virginia “Jenny” Jordan; her daughter, Michelle (Garry) Lucas; her son, Jimmy (Melissa) Jordan; eight grandchildren, Miranda, Jordan, Michael, Austin, Stacey, Sean, Emily and Amber; and nine great-grandchildren he cherished. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.