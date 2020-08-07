WILLIAM EUGENE GALYEAN, 92, of Scott Depot, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, for William and Lois Galyean. Lois passed away April 13, 2020, and services were restricted due to Covid-19. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. He was born December 27, 1927, in Muncie, Ind., a son of the late Allen Wesley and Nina Settle Galyean. William E. Galyean received an engineering degree from Marshall University and retired from the U.S. Corps of Engineers in 1984 with 32 years of service as a Structural Engineer. A lifetime member of the West Virginia and National Society of Professional Engineers, he has written technical publications, including a book, "They Nearly All Died," written in 2010 and enjoyed researching the Civil War. He was responsible for design on components of many Navigation and Flood Control Dams in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio and Virginia. He was a life member of the National Society of Professional Engineers. He served as president of the Huntington, W.Va., chapter and on the Board of Directors for the WV State Society of Professional Engineers. He served in 1343 Combat Engineer Battalion and 17th Tank Co., 7th Inf. Division during the Korean Conflict 1952-1954. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Pearl Galyean; son, William E. Galyean II; and grandson, Joshua Scott Barker. He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Cathleen Hearnshaw (Gary) of Hurricane, W.Va., and Deborah G. Barker (James Saylor) of Lexington, Ky.; grandson, Jeremy Ray Barker (Jo-Coel); and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Saturday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
