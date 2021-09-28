WILLIAM FRANKLIN BLAKE, 80, of Milton, W.Va., passed away September 25, 2021. He was born March 18, 1941, in Milton, W.Va., a son of the late Lloyd and Geneva Frances Meadows Blake. He was also preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Emil and Sarah Chapman Meadows; paternal grandparents, Richard and Mary Adams Blake; brother, Monroe Blake; sister and brother-in-law, Don and Mary Blake Ashworth; mother-in-law, Myrtle Jordan. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Jordan Blake; one daughter, Susan Blake; one son and daughter-in-law, William and Anita Blake; one sister and brother-in-law, Geneva and Ron Sexton; two grandchildren, Ryan Blake and Andy Blake; three great-grandchildren, Gemma, Lilah and Kyndrix; and special friend, Beth Jenkins. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Bicker Cemetery, by Pastor Steve Hinkle. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

