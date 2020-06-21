Essential reporting in volatile times.

WILLIAM LEE SMITH, 75, of Huntington, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. He was born July 13, 1944, in Lundale, W.Va., a son of the late Harmon and Nora Merritt Smith. He was preceded in death by one sister, Margaret (David) Dingess; two brothers-in-law, Bill Hodge and Buddy Roswall; and five infant siblings. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and a veteran of the US Army. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Connie Clark Smith; one son and daughter-in-law, William Jr. and Kelly Smith of Salt Rock; two daughters and sons-in-law, Angela and Chris Mayo of Mooresville, N.C., and Tina and Michael Boothe of Camden, S.C.; five sisters, Mayona (Carl) Ward of Louisville, Ky., Maxine (Gene) Runyon of Chesapeake, Ohio, Thelma Roswall of Lavalette, Carol Sue (Steve) Novak of South Shore, W.Va., and Darlene Hodge of Westlake, Ohio; six grandchildren, Tyler, Evan, Sarah (Josh), Chase, Whitney and William Brenden; one great-grandchild, Skylar Ann; and a host of nieces, nephews and loving friends. Bill was a loving brother, husband, father and grandfather who will be sadly missed. He enjoyed tinkering in his garage, working on cars and riding his Harley. What he was proud of most was his family, his buddy “Gizmo” and especially his grandchildren. Bill loved their visits and the sound of their laughter. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

