WILLIAM LEWIS LEFFINGWELL SR., of Huntington, went to be with the Lord on April 22, 2021. Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, April 26, 2021, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Barboursville, by Pastor Larry Skidmore. He was born June 17, 1934, in Cabell County, a son of the late Frank and Elizabeth Leffingwell. William was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served from 1953-1956, and an ordained minister, receiving his ordination in 1974. He recorded six records in Nashville, Tenn. He retired from WV Steel. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Marilynn Mae Leffingwell (October 2002); one grandson, Derrick Maynard; one sister; and one brother. He is survived by his second wife, Bonita Porter; his children from his previous wife, Sherry Vannatter (David), Mindy Rowsey, William Leffingwell Jr. (Judy) and Michael Leffingwell; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; four sisters; four brothers; and special friend, Calvin “Pete” McComas. The family appreciates Gary Barbour for being a close friend and neighbor to William. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

