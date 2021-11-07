WILLIAM “BILL” MARSHALL STEVENS, 78, of Milton, went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at his home. He was born June 14, 1943, in Huntington. Bill is survived by his wife, Sammie; daughters, Sandra Stevens, Tracie Tarpley and her husband, Jeff, Brittany Simmons and her husband, Matt; and a son, Jason Bays and his wife, Rhonda. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Christian Watson, Scarlett Simmons, and Breeann and Lexie Bays. Bill also leaves behind a cousin who was more like a sister, Lawassa Blower. Bill is preceded in death by the dog he adored and considered his best friend, Coco. Bill was a United States Army veteran, a graduate of Marshall University, and he retired from the Railroad Retirement Board in 2007. He was a devoted member of Bates Memorial Presbyterian Church for over fifty years. Bill had a dry sense of humor and an affinity for cheesecake and socks with silly patterns. He always could find humor in funerals and obituaries and would love for those mourning him to do the same with his. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. A memorial service is planned for a later date. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is taking care of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
