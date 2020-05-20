Essential reporting in volatile times.

WILLIAM MASON ARKLE “Mason,” 49, of Barboursville, West Virginia, went to his Heavenly home on May 4, 2020. He joined his stepdad, Terry Warden, his grandparents, Hugh and Betty Wigham, as well as Izetta and Lawrence “Big Bill” Arkle. He was born August 1, 1970, at Travis Air Force Base, Fairfield, California. He is survived by his only daughter, Alexa Diane Arkle, his mother, Maureen Diane Warden, and father, William “Bill” L. Arkle. He is also survived by his brother, Seth Sean Warden and wife Carolyn Warden, his two nephews, Chase and Maddox Warden, as well as his stepbrothers, Brett Ryan and Chris Parsons. He returned to West Virginia four years ago and graduated from Marshall University in December 2019 with his Bachelor’s of Psychology. He also received his EMT license in the Army as well as receiving his LPN at Cabell County Vo-tech. He was incredibly intelligent and hardly had to study during school, and he still got all A’s. He served in the Army Reserves and was honorably discharged after his four years of service. He will be greatly missed by his entire family, especially his daughter, Alexa. A Celebration of Life service will be held at noon Monday, May 25, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel by Bishop Mark Perry. Social distancing will be observed. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

