WILLIAM P. “BILL” STEPHENSON JR., of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born December 15, 1931, in Huntington, to William P. “Paul” and Helen Wallace Stephenson. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Ann Stephenson Rice. After graduating from Huntington East High School, he attended Marshall University and then enlisted in the Army, where he served as a Master Sergeant until his retirement in 1992. He was a national rifle champion and was awarded the President’s Hundred Tab for marksmanship. He is survived by his wife, Sherry K. Stephenson; three stepchildren, Donna (Greg) Brown, Donald (Renee) Sapp and Sherri (Brian) Butler; his sister, Jean (Philip) Modlin; and four nieces, Barbara Good, Joan Prasse, Judi Kenaston and Jane Modlin. Funeral services will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Norwood Free Methodist Church, Huntington, with Pastor Wayne Kraft officiating. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be thirty minutes prior to the service. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.

