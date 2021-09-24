WILLIAM RAY “BILL” SMITH, 62, passed away September 20, 2021, at home, surrounded by loved ones who are devastated by his passing. He fought a hard battle with a fighting spirit so he could be with his wife, five children, 10 grandkids and three great-grandchildren as long as he could. He was a dedicated husband who loved his family and adored his grandkids with all his heart. Bill was born February 10, 1959, and graduated from Huntington High in 1977. As a 3rd-generation construction and concrete tradesman, he co-founded W.R. Smith Construction with his brother Larry Smith. He took pride in producing immaculate work and was particular about getting things done the right way. His workers can attest to his strong work ethic and insistence to never cut corners. After work he often took calls from others seeking his knowledge and advice about building, construction and concrete. Though Bill was a man of few words, when he did speak he was always kind. He was even-tempered and always had time for anyone in need. Bill was preceded in death by his father, Robert Ray Smith, and is survived by his wife of 28 years, Linda Adkins Smith; mother, Mable Smith; sisters, Tammy (Dale) Boling and Kathy Smith; brother, Larry Smith; children, Claudia (Jay) Edwards, Cammie McCourt, Amy Noble, Freddie Wooten and Travis (Kara) Smith; grandchildren, Tessa (Will) Spaulding, Mason McCourt, Madison McCourt, Alexandra Walker, Riley Noble, Nicholas Edwards, Kennedy Smith, Abram Smith, Emma Wooten, Connor Wooten; great-grandchildren, Ronan Spaulding, Raiden Spaulding and Remus Spaulding. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends who will miss him very much. We will cherish our memories of our beloved husband, dad, son, uncle, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel with Danny Wooten officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Kenova. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
