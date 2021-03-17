WILLIE EZRA PHILLIPS, 36, of Lesage, W.Va., passed away March 5, 2021. He was born July 22, 1984, in Huntington, a son of Ella Sparks Phillips of Lesage and the late William Phillips. He is survived by his wife, Amanda Davis-Phillips; two sons, Alec and Grady Phillips; one sister, Beth Phillips of Huntington. A Celebration of Life will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to River Cities Bully Buddies, RR 1, Box 445, Lesage, WV 25537. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

