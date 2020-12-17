WILLIS DARRELL CREMEANS, age 74, of Pedro, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 14, 2020. He was a resident of Salt Rock, W.Va., for many years prior to settling in Ohio on “The Farm” with his family. He was a retired equipment operator from CSX Transportation. His favorite pastime was sitting on his porch drinking coffee and talking with family and friends. He is survived by his wife of fifty-six years, Marea Elaine Walker Cremeans, who was the love of his life; his four children, Darrell (Valarie), Jody (Christy), Jared “Jake” and Phyllis (Danny) Ostby, all of Pedro, Ohio; grandchildren, Tessa, Derrek (Whitney), Bo, Sharli (Brandon), Michael (Jessica), Kathryne, Shane, Abby and Brody; great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Haylee, Lyla, Noah, Tynslea, Keegan, Laci and Aubrey; two sisters, Gloria (John) White of Barboursville, W.Va., and Debbe (John) Williamson of Proctorville, Ohio; a brother-in-law, Greg (Natalie) Walker of Aid, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Beverly (Donavon) Harbour of Salt Rock, W.Va.; a special nephew, Joe Walker, and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that he loved so much. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harley and Verna “Mae” Adkins Cremeans; his in-laws, Raymond and Connie McComas Walker; one brother, Eldon Cremeans; two brothers-in-law, Harold “Hawk” (Janice) Walker and William “Billy” Walker; and his very precious granddaughter, Brittany. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2020, at the Mount Zion/Ross Cemetery, Salt Rock, with Rev. David Cardwell officiating. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.

