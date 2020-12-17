WILLIS DARRELL CREMEANS, age 74, of Pedro, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 14, 2020. He was a resident of Salt Rock, W.Va., for many years prior to settling in Ohio on “The Farm” with his family. He was a retired equipment operator from CSX Transportation. His favorite pastime was sitting on his porch drinking coffee and talking with family and friends. He is survived by his wife of fifty-six years, Marea Elaine Walker Cremeans, who was the love of his life; his four children, Darrell (Valarie), Jody (Christy), Jared “Jake” and Phyllis (Danny) Ostby, all of Pedro, Ohio; grandchildren, Tessa, Derrek (Whitney), Bo, Sharli (Brandon), Michael (Jessica), Kathryne, Shane, Abby and Brody; great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Haylee, Lyla, Noah, Tynslea, Keegan, Laci and Aubrey; two sisters, Gloria (John) White of Barboursville, W.Va., and Debbe (John) Williamson of Proctorville, Ohio; a brother-in-law, Greg (Natalie) Walker of Aid, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Beverly (Donavon) Harbour of Salt Rock, W.Va.; a special nephew, Joe Walker, and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that he loved so much. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harley and Verna “Mae” Adkins Cremeans; his in-laws, Raymond and Connie McComas Walker; one brother, Eldon Cremeans; two brothers-in-law, Harold “Hawk” (Janice) Walker and William “Billy” Walker; and his very precious granddaughter, Brittany. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2020, at the Mount Zion/Ross Cemetery, Salt Rock, with Rev. David Cardwell officiating. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman in Huntington kidnapping case has died
- One arrested in kidnapping investigation
- Police roundup: More details released in Huntington kidnapping case
- ERICA LYNN VAUGHAN
- Marshall, UAB to meet in Conference USA Championship
- Marshall football is outright champs of C-USA's East Division
- After resigning over slurs, W.Va. lawmaker reclaims seat
- Local restaurant owners: We need help
- Unique machinery highlights I-64 bridge construction
- Plan to entice population growth in Huntington moving forward
Images
Collections
- Photos: Huntington Police distribute gifts for annual Christmas party
- Photos: Santa and Mrs. Claus visit Hurricane
- Photos: 2nd annual Barboursville Village of Lights
- Photos: Ashland vs. Belfry, football
- Photos: Marshall men's basketball team takes on Ohio University
- Photos: Chuck Yeager through the years
- Photos: Day with Dasher, live reindeer experience
- Photos: Polar Bear Market
- Photos: 2020 Lawrence County Shop with a Cop
- Photos: Girl's High School Basketball, Ironton vs. Coal Grove