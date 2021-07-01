WILLIS GUE, 92, of Lesage, W.Va., passed away Monday, June 28, 2021, at home. He was born March 21, 1929, in Cabell County, a son of the late Walter and Eathel Cremeans Gue. He was retired from Steel of W.Va., and he attended Oak Hill UBI Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Jewell Gue; two daughters, Barbara Darlene Gue and Molly Ann Lewis; four sisters, Oweeda Gue, Nola Gue, Lavonna Bailey and Barbara Bailey; and three brothers, Kermit, Wandell and Gene Gue. He is survived by his wife, Geraldine Dennison Gue; one daughter, Nellie Scarberry; one brother, Homer Gue; two grandsons, Christopher Scarberry and Nathan Simpkins; and one great-granddaughter, Haley Ann Simpkins. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Jamie Jefferson officiating. Burial will be in Green Valley Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Wes Morrison, Nathan Simpkins, Gary Short, Christopher Scarberry, John Gue and Anthony Short. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. The family would like to give a special thanks to Owen Farley and Dylan Farley for their help and support. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

