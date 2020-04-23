WILMA JANE WILLIAMS, 90, of Proctorville, Ohio, entered Heaven’s gates on April 21, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born March 9, 1930, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Charles and Sarah Bartlett Taylor. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Ray R. Williams, and her three siblings, Roger Taylor, Henry Taylor and Jackie Boler. Survived by two daughters, Joyce Barnett and Kristi (Kevin) Hawthorne. Proud Mawmaw to three grandsons, Trent Barnett, Bret Barnett and Stephen Hawthorne; and six great-grandchildren. Wilma loved her church family at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church where she was a member and actively served in Encounter Bible Ministries for 16 years. She was employed by Huntington Manufacturing Company, Piece Goods Shop and American Greeting Cards. She owned Wilma and Joy’s Beauty Shop. She was an active member of the Eastern Star and volunteered for the St. Mary’s Auxiliary. Private services will be held at Wallace Funeral Home, with burial at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va., officiated by Dr. David Lemming. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

