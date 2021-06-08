WINFRED PHILLIP DONALL, 65, of Barboursville, passed away June 6, 2021, peacefully with his loving wife by his side. He was born June 22, 1955, in West Hamlin, a son of the late Winfred and Ruby Noe Donall. He was a 47-year machinery mechanic of Special Metals. His most cherished moments were memorialized in the eyes of children as they confided their Christmas secrets to him as Santa Claus. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Georgia Spradling Donall; one daughter and son-in-law, Carrie Donall and Carlos Sotelo of St. Charles, Mo.; one son, Philip “Pug” Donall of Ashland, Ky.; one grandson, Ayden Donall; and mother-in-law, Patty Spradling of Huntington. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville, W.Va., followed by service conducted by Pastor Bill Blankenship. The family would like to especially thank the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Mary’s open heart ICU for their care and kindness. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

