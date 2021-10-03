WINFRED RAY "BUD" LUCAS, 82, of Barboursville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, after a 15-year battle with Alzheimer’s and dementia. Bud will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 63 years, Mary; son, Ray (Renita) also of Barboursville; and son-in-law, Tim Curnutte (Kelly) of Lavalette. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mack and Virla Lucas; brother, Harry Lucas; sister, Sylvia Casto; and his daughter, Jackie Curnutte. Bud retired out of the U.S. Navy after 22 years of service. Bud started Milton Church of Christ in 1987 and remained the minister until 2015. He retired from Heiner’s Bakery and also had a distribution business with Little Debbie. Bud was the proud Poppy of three grandchildren, Shelby Klingler (Rob), Jacob (Tiffany) Curnutte, and Jessie (Austin) Mills; and four great-grandchildren: Lucas Ferguson, Ava and Hallie Curnutte, and Maddie Mills. He is survived by his brothers, Lonnie (Carol) Lucas, Donald Lucas; and sisters, Carla (Wayne) Johnson and Ellen Adkins. He leaves behind so many family members and friends that will forever remember his story-telling abilities and love for the Lord, his family, and the outdoors. Services will be conducted at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. by Ministers Waldo Booth and Gary Topping. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Friends may call on Monday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. The family would like to express their thanks to the staff of Arbors at Gallipolis for their great care of Bud for the last 5.5 years. Due to Covid-19, the family requests that masks be worn. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
