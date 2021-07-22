WONETTA MAE CLARY RIGGLE, 81, of Glenwood, W.Va., passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021. She was born April 29, 1940, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Edgar and Oweva Mount Clary. She is also preceded in death by her husband, David Heber Riggle; two brothers, Carl E. Clary and James E. Clary; one grandson, Gary Galloway; and one son-in-law, John Jones. She is survived by three daughters, Shirley Hicks (Michael), Anna Jones, Carlenea Galloway (Randy); one son, David Dwayne Riggle (Sheila); two sisters, Mary Scott and Doris Morrison; two brothers, Edgar Louie Clary Jr. and Richard Clary; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Jamie Jefferson officiating. Burial will follow in Union Ridge Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Bradley Galloway, Aaron Hicks, David Clagg, Cameron Taylor, Michael Hicks and Wesley Morrison. Friends may visit from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you