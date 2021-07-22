WONETTA MAE CLARY RIGGLE, 81, of Glenwood, W.Va., passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021. She was born April 29, 1940, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Edgar and Oweva Mount Clary. She is also preceded in death by her husband, David Heber Riggle; two brothers, Carl E. Clary and James E. Clary; one grandson, Gary Galloway; and one son-in-law, John Jones. She is survived by three daughters, Shirley Hicks (Michael), Anna Jones, Carlenea Galloway (Randy); one son, David Dwayne Riggle (Sheila); two sisters, Mary Scott and Doris Morrison; two brothers, Edgar Louie Clary Jr. and Richard Clary; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Jamie Jefferson officiating. Burial will follow in Union Ridge Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Bradley Galloway, Aaron Hicks, David Clagg, Cameron Taylor, Michael Hicks and Wesley Morrison. Friends may visit from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman accused of neglect in Wayne County case
- Sons of Marshall football stars to play in college
- Biden comment hints at boosting travel between US and Europe
- Multimillion-dollar project announced in Boyd County
- Largest solar project for nonprofit organization in West Virginia nearly complete
- Former Huntington mayor Jean Dean dies
- Seven apply to represent District 4 on Huntington City Council
- West Virginians advised to mask up against delta variant
- ANGELES CARRION ROMERO
- Cabell County Fair announces event lineup
Collections
- Photos: Former Huntington mayor Jean Dean through the years
- Photos: Picnic with the Pops at Harris Riverfront Park
- Photos: Ona-Milton vs. Fairmont, little league baseball
- Photos: Little League state tournament, Ona/Milton vs. Oceana
- Photos: Barboursville vs. Bridgeport, Little League State Tournament
- Photos: National Ice Cream Day in Huntington
- Photos: Princesses in Oz Tea Party
- Photos: Ona-Milton vs. Jefferson, Little League State Tournament
- Photos: 7-on-7 tournament at Huntington High School
- Photos: Westmoreland Woman's Club celebrates Huntington's 150th anniversary