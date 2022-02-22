Our precious mother, sister, and grandmother, ZELMA “KAY” CHAPMAN RAMEY, 74, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 19, 2022, after a very hard but short battle with cancer. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Dr. David Lemming and Pastor Bill Blankenship. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. She was born March 26, 1947, to the late Walter and Edna Simpkins Chapman. In addition, she was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Jerry Ramey Sr.; and her brothers and sisters, Marylou, Bobby, James, Gary and Kenneth Chapman, Janice Burton and Wilma Lloyd. Surviving are her two daughters and son, Sheila Ramey (Bill Hamm), Michelle (Preston) Milby of Huntington, W.Va., and Jerry Jr. “J.J.” (Robin) of South Point, Ohio; cherished grandchildren, Trent (Raven) Mosley, Casey Milby, and her princess Holly Ramey; her only surviving sibling, Billy Chapman of Huntington, W.Va.; a very special sister-in-law, Frances Chapman; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was very well-known in the community for always taking care of others, especially a very dear friend Dorothy Johnson. Kay along with her husband, Jerry, owned and operated their own business for 37 years, Ramey’s Auto and Salvage. She was a faithful member of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. Special thanks to her very special nurses at Cabell Huntington ICU, Andrew Rabel and Kate Ruholt. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

