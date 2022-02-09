CHARLES RAY DOSS, 86, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Rosemont Pavilion, Portsmouth, Ohio, with his wife and constant companion by his side. He was born September 29, 1935, in Chattaroy, W.Va., the son of the late Jay and Pauline Hampton Doss. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Rev. Ruye Cavins; one sister, Helen (Samuel) Sherwin; and brothers, Jay (Bertha) Doss and Ernie (Geri) Doss. Charles is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Jeanette Pennington Doss, and his only son, Danny (Anna) Doss of Greenup, Ky. He is also survived by his three grandchildren, Jason (Stacy) Doss of Fleming Island, Fla., Stacey (Andy) Eding of Little Hocking, Ohio, and Justin (Kristel) Doss of Mt. Washington, Ky. He is also survived by eight great-grandchildren, Clara Doss, Kinley Doss, Caleb Doss, Cody Eding, Abigail Eding, Nolan Doss, Madison Marquart and Linkin Marquart. Charles was a brother to Linda (Lee) LeForrest, Joyce (Wendell) Sexton, John Cavins, Jim Cavins, Ron Cavins and Eugene Cavins. He leaves behind an abundance of wonderful memories for his loved ones to draw upon with each remembrance shared. Whether family or friend, he touched countless lives throughout his 86 years. During his youth, he served our country in the US Navy and enjoyed the majority of his life doting on his loving wife and family. Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Highland Memorial Gardens, 198 Private Drive 1336, South Point, Ohio, with Pastor Kevin Fraley officiating from Bridges Christian Church. Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.
