JOHN DAVID MILEM SR., 84, of South Point, Ohio, and lifelong resident of Lawrence County, Ohio, passed away March 3, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington. He was born May 22, 1937, in Lawrence County, Ohio, the son of the late Harry and Helen Milem. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Marshalline McKee Milem; second wife, Barbara Boyer; and one son, John David Milem Jr. He is survived by one son, Kirby Milem of South Point, Ohio; and one brother, Douglas Milem of South Point, Ohio. John was a recipient of numerous awards for community service and philanthropy. He received the Tri-State Citizen of the Year award in 2003, Driver 2006 Coast to Coast Great Race, and the Lawrence County Citizen of the Year award in 2013. John was the former President of the Historic Jail Preservation Corps and an avid antique car restorer. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Pastor Mitch Webb officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Friends may visit two hours prior to the service. Pallbearers will include Jeremy Clay, Joe Kountz, Don Main, Jay Main, Rick Viglianco, J.C. Williams and Bruce Johnson. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.
