LARRY MICHAEL JOHNSON, “MIKE,” 72, of South Point, Ohio, went to be with the Lord at his residence Thursday, January 27, 2022. He was born November 27, 1949, in Ironton, Ohio, son of the late John and Lorraine Johnson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Robert John Johnson; one sister, Carolyn (George) Handley; and one brother, Jimmy Johnson. Mike was a proud member of South Point High School Class of 1969 and a United States Army veteran. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, mowing his grass and gardening. He also loved spending time with his family. Mike is survived by his loving wife, Loretta Johnson; one daughter, Alice Elizabeth (Jeff) Stephens of South Point, OH; two brothers, Johnny Ray (Lilly) and Kenny (Francisca) Johnson; one sister-in-law, Donna Johnson; two grandchildren, Robby (Maddie Cogan) Brown and Ryan Brown; and four step-grandchildren, Gage Stephens, Macy Stephens, Jarrett Stephens and Presley Stephens. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Pastor Robby Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Friends and family may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 31, 2022, at Wallace Family Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.

