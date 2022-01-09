PATRICIA RAE WORKMAN, 67, of Getaway, Ohio, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022. Patty, as her many friends called her, was born June 8, 1954, daughter of the late James T. and Helen K. Smith. She was an active member of Symmes Creek Missionary Baptist Church where, over the years, she served as youth leader, Sunday school teacher, nursery worker, choir member and soloist, Missionary Board President and AWANA Commander. Patty was a 1972 graduate of Chesapeake High School, attended The Ohio State University and loved watching the Buckeyes on Saturday. Patty worked several years as a Medical Assistant and then, when the children came along, was a stay-at-home mom. Later, she went to work for Attorneys, Mitch Klein and John Hall, whom she dearly loved, and eventually retired as a legal secretary in 2021. Patty was loved by so many. She was forever young, never passing an opportunity to be with her grandchildren. She loved to travel, always stopping to smell the roses along each journey. She found great joy in the simple things of life. She never met a stranger, and had a way of making everyone feel special. Patty has touched many lives, and her family has been overwhelmed by the love and concerns throughout these last days. She truly lived the great commandment to love one another. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, James T. Smith, and sister, Ruth Ann Smith. Patty is survived by her husband, Mark Workman; three children, Tricia (Daryl) Turley, Lindy (Hannah) Workman and Elizabeth (Zacc) Russell; sisters, Sharon (Dick) Lang and Kate Bartley; one brother, Johnny (Nancy) Smith; a sister-in-law, Bonnie Smith; nine grandchildren, Macy, Aubry, Sawyer, Pieper, Livvie, Smith, Dane, Luke and Isaiah; and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Pastor Mark Fields officiating. Friends may visit from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Funeral Home before the service. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.

