PATRICIA RAE WORKMAN, 67, of Getaway, Ohio, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022. Patty, as her many friends called her, was born June 8, 1954, daughter of the late James T. and Helen K. Smith. She was an active member of Symmes Creek Missionary Baptist Church where, over the years, she served as youth leader, Sunday school teacher, nursery worker, choir member and soloist, Missionary Board President and AWANA Commander. Patty was a 1972 graduate of Chesapeake High School, attended The Ohio State University and loved watching the Buckeyes on Saturday. Patty worked several years as a Medical Assistant and then, when the children came along, was a stay-at-home mom. Later, she went to work for Attorneys, Mitch Klein and John Hall, whom she dearly loved, and eventually retired as a legal secretary in 2021. Patty was loved by so many. She was forever young, never passing an opportunity to be with her grandchildren. She loved to travel, always stopping to smell the roses along each journey. She found great joy in the simple things of life. She never met a stranger, and had a way of making everyone feel special. Patty has touched many lives, and her family has been overwhelmed by the love and concerns throughout these last days. She truly lived the great commandment to love one another. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, James T. Smith, and sister, Ruth Ann Smith. Patty is survived by her husband, Mark Workman; three children, Tricia (Daryl) Turley, Lindy (Hannah) Workman and Elizabeth (Zacc) Russell; sisters, Sharon (Dick) Lang and Kate Bartley; one brother, Johnny (Nancy) Smith; a sister-in-law, Bonnie Smith; nine grandchildren, Macy, Aubry, Sawyer, Pieper, Livvie, Smith, Dane, Luke and Isaiah; and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Pastor Mark Fields officiating. Friends may visit from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Funeral Home before the service. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
(740) 894-4321
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Chuck Landon: Social media runs off Herd’s Wells, WVU’s Doege
- Kenova community continues to petition against man's parole 30 years after crime
- Herd QB Grant Wells announces intent to transfer
- Record quest set aside in emotional Fairland victory
- Watoga becomes West Virginia’s first Dark Sky Park
- Camp Landing Entertainment District continues aggressive remodel of former KYOVA Mall
- Former Knight Jeffrey living his dream with Dodgers
- Brad Smith takes over presidency at Marshall University
- Young Thundering Herd player Jackson dead at 71
- Ashland's Alexis Robinson courts new switch to ring
Collections
- Photos: 34th annual The Original Toughman Contest
- Photos: Snow in Huntington
- Photos: Art teachers attend professional development event at HMA
- Photos: New Year's Day 5K at Ritter Park
- Photos: 2021 News year in review by Ryan Fischer
- Photos: Students move back into dorms at Marshall
- Photos: Readers share their January snow photos
- Photos: Boys basketball, Chesapeake vs. Fairland
- Photos: Tickers & Timbers World Ax Throwing League Winter Season
- Photos: Ashland vs. Spring Valley, boys basketball