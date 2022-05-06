PHYLLIS LORETTA WEBB FREEMAN, 81, of South Point, Ohio, having lived a full and happy life, passed away peacefully at her home on May 1, 2022. She was surrounded by family as she transitioned to her heavenly home. She was born to her parents, Amos Webb and Pauline Perry Webb, on December 15, 1940. She was a graduate of the original Huntington East Highlanders and attended Marshall College. It was during this time she met and fell in love with her husband of 59 years, Marvin E. Freeman. They were married on January 10, 1963, after he completed his service in the United States Army. They have one daughter, Dee Ann Freeman of South Point, Ohio, and were the proud grandparents of multiple rescue dogs over the years. During Phyllis’ career, she worked in several local banks performing multiple duties and ultimately retired from One Valley Bank in December of 2000. She was an active member of the Church of the Nazarene. During these years she was the Caravan Director of Huntington First Church of the Nazarene and taught Vacation Bible School and various age Sunday School classes for children in several Nazarene churches. She took great joy in cooking and providing hospitality for church and community members. She was an active member of the Boyd County Community Homemakers Association as a member of the Sunshine Homemakers Group. She made very dear and wonderful friends within this group and loved participating in all the community outreach activities. Funeral services took place at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Rev. Paula Sergent officiating. Burial followed in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Friends visited from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home before the service. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.

