ROBERT "KIRBY" ADAMS, 72, of South Point, Ohio, passed away March 6, 2022, at Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Ky. He was born March 3, 1950, Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late Robert Adams and Vivian Bowen. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother Marjorie Adams. Kirby loved fishing, camping and his dogs. He loved his family and holiday gatherings. He is survived by his loving wife Mary Adams; five children, Crystal “Kris” (Rusty) Vance, Robert “Kirby” Adams Jr., Amy Marie (Raydon) Thompson, Veronica Bradley, Shannon (Scott) Runnels; two sisters, Pam (Eddie) McCarty and Bobbie (Clifton) Lovejoy; one brother, Mark (Maricel) Adams; seven grandchildren, Jordyn Jacobsen, Brandon Adams, Colton Rose, Chloe Rose, Kylie Runnels, Cane Runnels, R.J. Thompson; and one great-grandchild and two on the way. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Pastor Trent Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Friends may visit two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice of Ashland. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
(740) 894-4321
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cannabis dispensary opens in Huntington
- Cleared of murder in Cabell County, man seeks civil remedy for decade spent in prison
- Two candidates ruled ineligible for Cabell County Commission race
- Other editors: Rug pulled out from beneath WV yet again
- Ashland photographer empowers women through her work
- Huntington's Garrin Arthur follows in brother's footsteps with state wrestling title
- BUSINESS BEAT: FoodFair to close Poca store
- GARY MICHAEL "MIKE" STAPLETON
- Bill ending conceal carry permit mandate heads to Ohio governor
- Derek Coleman: Some facts to help you remember the Alamo
Collections
- Photos: 2022 WV State Wrestling Tournament begins
- Photos: 2022 West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament, Saturday
- Photos: HerdCon Pop Culture Convention
- Photos: West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament, Friday
- Photos: Group pickleball lesson at YMCA
- Photos: Huntington vs. Cabell Midland, boys basketball
- Photos: Stormy weather around Huntington
- Photos: Friends of the Cabell County Public Library used book sale
- Photos: Don Rigsby performs at The Fly In Cafe
- Photos: Winter Arts Fest