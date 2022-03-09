ROBERT "KIRBY" ADAMS, 72, of South Point, Ohio, passed away March 6, 2022, at Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Ky. He was born March 3, 1950, Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late Robert Adams and Vivian Bowen. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother Marjorie Adams. Kirby loved fishing, camping and his dogs. He loved his family and holiday gatherings. He is survived by his loving wife Mary Adams; five children, Crystal “Kris” (Rusty) Vance, Robert “Kirby” Adams Jr., Amy Marie (Raydon) Thompson, Veronica Bradley, Shannon (Scott) Runnels; two sisters, Pam (Eddie) McCarty and Bobbie (Clifton) Lovejoy; one brother, Mark (Maricel) Adams; seven grandchildren, Jordyn Jacobsen, Brandon Adams, Colton Rose, Chloe Rose, Kylie Runnels, Cane Runnels, R.J. Thompson; and one great-grandchild and two on the way. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Pastor Trent Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Friends may visit two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice of Ashland. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.

