RONALD “RON” WOODY, 68, of South Point, Ohio, went to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, December 29, 2021. The loving husband and father passed away at home, surrounded by family. Ron was born May 22, 1953, to Melvin G. Woody and the late Helen “Polly” Woody in Fort Benning, Ga. He served in the Army National Guard and worked as a Machinist in the Power Industry until retirement. Ron is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Cynthia Bias Woody, and children, Whitney (Neri) Woody-Gabriel of Indiana, Zachary (Liz) Woody of South Point, Ohio, Ronald Woody Jr. of Huntington, W.Va., Brandon (La) Woody of Lakeville, Minn.; and two granddaughters, Bryn Elizabeth Woody of South Point, Ohio, and Madison Woody of Lakeville, Minn. Ron is also survived by one brother, Russell (Glenda) Villars; mother-in-law, Phyllis Bias; and two brothers-in-law, Greg (Charlene) Bias and Gary Bias. There will be no visitation. A private family graveside service will be held at the South Family Cemetery on Friday, January 7, 2022, with Pastor Keith Wiebe Jr. officiating. Wallace Family Funeral Home, formerly Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.
