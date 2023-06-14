SHERRY MARIE JACOBS, 59, of Catlettsburg, Ky., wife of James Randy Jacobs, died June 8 in King's Daughters Medical Center in Ashland. She worked at the former Hanshaw Hall Ridge Pay Lake and was a Certified Nursing Assistant with Carter Nursing & Rehab. Funeral service will be at 8 p.m. June 14 at Steen Funeral Home 13th St. Chapel. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. Private burial on Thursday at Ashland Cemetery. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

