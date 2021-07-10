AARON RYANN WOODYARD, known to her family and friends as Eryn, passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021, at the age of 26. She was born June 24, 1995, in Huntington, West Virginia, a daughter of Larry Dale and Hope Rakes Woodyard of South Point, Ohio. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her maternal grandparents, Charles and Christine Rakes of Ashland; half-sister, Amy Moore; half-brothers, Aaron Dale Woodyard and Adam McComas; two special uncles, Charles (Terra) Nolen and Robert (Anita) Nolen and their children Chad and Liam; special aunts, Jana (Jason) Blevins and their children Michael, Alex and Laney, and Megan (Andrew Cleminson) Rakes and their children Jonathan, George and Sophia. Eryn enjoyed listening to music and online gaming. She loved to be surrounded by her family and friends. Her favorite saying was if it is pink and sparkly, I need it! There will be a memorial gathering at 1 p.m. Monday, July 12, 2021, at the home of her grandparents, 211 Blevins St., Ashland, KY 41102. To share a memory of Eryn or to express a condolence to her family, please visit www.steenfuneralhome.com.

