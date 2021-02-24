ADA V. CHAPMAN FRANKLIN, 101, of Carrollton, Ky., widow of Fred Franklin, died Feb. 20 in Signature Rehab and Wellness Center, Carrollton. Funeral service will be noon March 4 at First United Methodist Church in Louisa, Ky.; burial following in Peck Cemetery, Chapman, Ky. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. 

