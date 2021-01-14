ALAN BOCOOK. November 4, 1940 — January 11, 2021. Alan Bocook passed away January 11, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Alan was the fourth of 15 children born to Edward and Ruth Chaffin Bocook. Having this many siblings led to a giving heart, a hardworking mentality and many tales. Alan was born and raised in Catlettsburg, Ky.; he was proud of where he came from. He attended Catlettsburg schools until he followed his brothers in enlisting in the United States Navy. After returning home, his hard work continued as a welder by trade, working for CSX, W&S Welding, Goodyear Chemical and retiring from M&G Polymer. The summer after returning from the Navy, Alan met his sweetheart, Sandra Lawhon, at Dreamland Pool, where he was a lifeguard; they were wed that November and together they welcomed four daughters, Jody, Laura, Lisa and Jennifer, in the following years. Bless his heart, he lived in a house full of women, but he was extremely proud of his daughters. He enjoyed cooking for everyone, and you never left his house hungry. Alan’s beautiful life and happy memories will be remembered by three daughters, Laura Sue Neal of Catlettsburg, Lisa Alan Appleby and her husband Jason of New Albany, Indiana, and Jennifer Ann Sang of Salt Rock, West Virginia; eight grandchildren, Holly Blevins and her husband Jeremy of Ashland, Moon Appleby of Bloomington, Indiana, Chayton Bocook of Salt Rock, Mick Neal of Lexington, Ky., Dayanera Stroud and her husband Richard of Denver, Colorado, Olivia Neal of Lexington, Caroline Neal of Lexington, Chenoa Bocook of Salt Rock; and two great-grandchildren, Te’Shawn and Gavin. Also surviving are brothers, Bill (Pat) Bocook, Jack (Marlene) Bocook, David Bocook, John (Rene) Bocook and Charles (Pam) Bocook; sisters, Lalona Eaken, Mary (Steve) Hutchison, Lou Ann Justice and Donna (Tom) Hannah; additional family by marriage, Ralph “Sonny” (Gwen) Lawhon, Carolyn (Bill) Edwards, Judy Bocook and Bea Bocook. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Sandra Lawhon Bocook, their daughter, Jody Lee Akers, son-in-law, Mike “New” Neal, and five brothers, Billy Jack, Joe, Jim, Eddie and Danny. A graveside service with Military Honors by the U.S. Navy will be at noon Friday, January 15, 2021, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East; Pastor Frank Hulett will officiate. Burial will follow next to his wife. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Community Kitchen, 2616 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY 41101, or Hospice of Huntington, 1101 6th Ave., Huntington, WV 25701, or Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY 41101. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com.
