ALLEN EDWARD FERGUSON, 75 of Rush, Ky., husband of Rebekah Sue McKnight Ferguson, died March 3 at home. He retired from AK Steel as a Maintenance Journeyman. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. March 7 at Steen Funeral Home 13th St. Chapel. Burial will be in Cribbs Hill Cemetery, Rush. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

