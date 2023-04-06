ANDREW LEE CAUDILL, 48 of Ashland, husband of Megan Sexton Caudill, died Feb. 4 in St. Mary's Medical Center. He had been a Diesel Locomotive Electrician at CSX Transportation. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Aspire Conservatory, 1701 Winchester Ave., Ashland, KY 41101.A celebration of life will be held at a later date. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
