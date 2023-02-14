ANITA KAREN CLICK SPRADLIN, 74 of Ashland, widow of Donald Ray Spradlin, died Feb. 11 in Community Hospice Care Center. She retired from Walmart Pharmacy. There will be a graveside service for both Karen and Don at 11 a.m. Feb. 25 at Section 14 of Ashland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to The Alzheimer's Association or to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

