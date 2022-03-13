ANNA CALVERT ADKINS, 94, of Ashland, widow of Jesse Calvert and Raymond Adkins, died March 8. She retired from the Ashland School System. Funeral service will be at noon March 16 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel, Ashland. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be directed to First Presbyterian Church, 1600 Winchester Ave., Ashland, or to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland. Condolences and livestreaming at www.steenfuneralhome.com.

